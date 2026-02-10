South Loop Physicians Group expanding footprint, introducing new specialty services

New services will be offered beginning March 2 at the UI Health South Loop Physicians Group.

The UI Health South Loop Physicians Group is growing its footprint and offering new services beginning March 2.

The expansion of the clinic, at 2600 S. Michigan Ave, will introduce specialty services, including allergy, cardiology, oncology, pulmonary, and rheumatology care. Endocrinology, gastroenterology and nephrology are among other specialties that will also be joining soon.

A fully renovated second floor will create a two-level primary and specialty care facility. The new space includes six exam rooms, a triage room, lab space and a larger waiting area, designed to create a modern, welcoming environment for patients and their families.

“Expanding this clinical site allows us to better serve patients across Chicago by combining comprehensive primary care and specialty services in one location,” said Dr. Rachel Caskey, head of the department of medicine at UI Health.

These clinic upgrades will reduce wait times, increase appointment availability and support the department’s mission of providing comprehensive care across Chicago. The additional clinical services are intended to meet growing patient demand and improve access to specialized care within the community. By enhancing both space and services, the clinical expansion will strengthen UI Health’s role as a leading academic health system that delivers accessible, expert-driven care to the people of Illinois.

Existing services at South Loop focus on primary care, including unique models of care for maternal health care and for adults living with disabilities.

