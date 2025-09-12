Spark 2025

Dear UIC students,

Tomorrow night is the most anticipated UIC communitywide event, SPARK, hosted by the Center for Student Involvement. SPARK is an annual back-to-school music festival for the UIC community. View the SPARK webpage for details and to RSVP.

As a member of the UIC Flames community, you are expected to behave in alignment with the UIC Standards of Conduct outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy. Prior to this event, the Office of the Dean of Students recommends that you take a moment to review this policy. You should be aware that you are responsible not only for your behavior, but also for the impact of your actions. As you prepare for this year’s amazing music fest, here are a few things you should keep in mind:

Have fun!

With an epic lineup set to perform, this is the perfect event to celebrate the semester and have a great time with friends and other members of our Flames community. This is an opportunity to meet new people while experiencing why SPARK is one of our most popular events of the year! This event uses the music of the performing artists to unite our diverse community and to welcome you back to campus in a significant way. As a reminder, UIC is a smoke and tobacco-free, and other substances-free campus. Please note that outside food and beverages (including alcohol), as well as water bottles/containers are not allowed at the event. Whether you are a fan or getting to know this year’s featured artists, we are confident this will be an unforgettable evening for all our UIC Flames. See something, say something

It is important for us to look out for one another as members of the Flames community. At the event, if you observe any concerning or threatening behavior, please notify the UIC Police Department or the security team on-site immediately. Both will be present at the event near the major entrance and patrolling the grounds. If you witness someone under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, UIC Police, security team and event staff are available for immediate assistance. If before, during or after the event you would like to report an incident of concern or danger, visit us on-site at the event in the command tent near the main entrance, or complete an Incident Reporting Form. All submissions will be reviewed and shared with the appropriate parties, and you will be contacted soon. Entry into SPARK

SPARK is free to attend; however, an RSVP is required in advance, and your UIC i-card will be scanned at the entrance. In the event of any misrepresentation of you, your UIC i-card will be photographed, or your contact information will be recorded, and the incident will be referred to the Office of the Dean of Students for further action. If you are bringing a guest and have purchased a ticket for that guest, they will be subject to the same policies outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy, and you are responsible for ensuring they adhere to the guidelines. Know your rights

The semester has brought uncertainty about heightened law enforcement across Chicago, including reports of possible increased immigration enforcement and National Guard deployment. While we do not anticipate any federal law enforcement presence at Spark, we know students are concerned. Our priority is ensuring that every student, faculty, staff and visitor feels supported, respected and safe on campus. The UIC Police Department will be present at the event and will first interact with any external law enforcement agencies.

We thank UIC students, the Center for Student Involvement and the UIC Police Department in advance for your collective participation and commitment in cementing this year’s SPARK as another successful, exciting and safe event. Show us that you attended by using #UICSPARK!

If you have any questions about our services or the Student Disciplinary Policy, contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857 or dos@uic.edu, or visit Suite 3030 in the Student Services Building. For questions or details specifically about tomorrow night’s event, contact the Center for Student Involvement at 312-413-5070 or studentinvolvement@uic.edu.

Enjoy the event, and go Flames!

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Annette Wright

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor

and Dean of Students

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu