Spring break in the Badlands

For many students, spring break means a chance to recharge before the final stretch of the semester. This year, a group of students from University of Illinois Chicago found that opportunity far from campus, among the dramatic rock formations, open prairie and endless skies of Badlands National Park.

Organized through the UIC Recreation and Wellbeing’s Outdoor Adventure program, the trip gave students the opportunity to spend their spring break exploring one of the country’s most striking landscapes while building community with fellow Flames. UIC Outdoor Adventure offers students guided excursions designed to make outdoor experiences accessible, educational and memorable while enhancing belonging and retention.

Over several days, participants hiked through the layered canyons and ridges of the Badlands, taking in sweeping views that contrasted sharply with the urban backdrop of Chicago. The group experienced sunrise and sunset over the park’s iconic formations, spotted wildlife along the trails and spent evenings sharing meals and stories at camp. For some students, the trip was their first time visiting a national park, camping or leaving the state of Illinois.

The trip reflected Recreation and Wellbeing’s mission by fostering student well-being through adventure, connection and personal growth, creating opportunities for participants to build community, explore the outdoors and develop lifelong healthy habits beyond campus. Students challenged themselves physically on long hikes, navigated changing weather conditions and learned outdoor skills while relying on one another for support.

One of the highlights was the sense of perspective the landscape created. Surrounded by towering formations carved over millions of years, students had a chance to unplug from daily responsibilities and immerse themselves in the natural world. Moments captured during the trip video show participants laughing on trails, taking in panoramic overlooks and embracing the adventure together.

For UIC students looking to try something new, Outdoor Adventure Program trips continue to offer opportunities year-round, from regional day hikes to multiday excursions across the country. With a new slate of trips planned for next year, UIC Outdoor Adventure continues to expand the ways students can experience the outdoors through UIC. The spring break Badlands trip was a reminder that some of the most impactful college memories happen miles away from campus, under a wide-open sky, with a backpack, a trail and a group of new friends.

Check out upcoming UIC Outdoor Adventure Program trips.

— Adam Easterling, Recreation and Wellbeing