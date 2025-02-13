Spring Sustainability Fund application deadlines

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Sustainability Fund is a student-led initiative that aims to reduce UIC’s environmental impact. It supports UIC’s five climate commitments: to become a carbon-neutral, zero-waste, net-zero water, biodiverse and transformative scholarship university. The fund is supported by a fee assessed on tuition each semester.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to submit proposals for sustainability-oriented projects supported by the Sustainability Fund. Funding proposals must align with the goals of the UIC Climate Commitments, involve substantial student involvement or leadership and reflect the solutions of the university’s Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024.

Proposals for less than $5,000 are considered on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time. Project proposals over $5,000 will be required to submit an initial letter of inquiry by Friday, March 7.

After reviewing all letters, the Sustainability Fund Advisory Board will invite selected applicants to submit final proposals by Friday, April 4. Please email sustainability@uic.edu if you’d like to discuss a proposed project before submitting a letter of inquiry.

We look forward to receiving passionate and creative ideas from UIC students, faculty and staff as we work together to achieve the university’s sustainability goals.

Sincerely,

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

For more information, please contact:

Matt Rundquist

rundqui1@uic.edu