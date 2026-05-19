State treasurer shares lessons in language and leadership at UIC’s German High School Day

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs delivers the keynote address during UIC’s German High School Day.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encouraged high school students from across the Chicago area to embrace challenge and new perspectives during his keynote address at the University of Illinois Chicago’s annual German High School Day, emphasizing how language study can shape leadership, problem-solving and career paths.

Drawing on his own experience as a German studies major, Frerichs told students that the value of language learning extends far beyond direct career use.

“When people ask me how I use my German studies degree as state treasurer, my answer is that I almost never use it directly,” he said. “But the lessons I learned, how to think, how to challenge myself, how to see the world from different perspectives, I use every day.”

Frerichs connected this mindset to his work as state treasurer, where he has introduced initiatives that expanded the scope of the office. By questioning established practices and considering alternative approaches, he has helped develop programs that support college savings, retirement planning and financial security for residents across the state.

“Seeing how others think allows you to ask, ‘Why not?’ and that can lead to meaningful change,” he said.

He emphasized that these ideas grew out of his experiences studying and living abroad, where he encountered different ways of organizing systems and solving problems. Those experiences, he said, encouraged him to challenge assumptions and approach issues with greater flexibility.

Frerichs also urged students to pursue areas of study that challenge them intellectually and spark curiosity, noting that growth often comes from stepping outside one’s comfort zone.

The keynote was part of the UIC Department of Germanic Studies’ German High School Day, an annual outreach event hosted at UIC since 1972. The program brings approximately 350 high school students to campus each year to participate in German language and cultural competitions, including poetry recitation, cultural essays, spelling bee and student performances.

In addition to competitions, students attend model classes and campus tours, offering many their first experience at a university. The event plays an important role in introducing prospective students to higher education and building connections with high school programs across the region. The event introduces students to college in a meaningful way while strengthening our long-standing partnerships with German teachers across the region. Representatives from the German, Swiss and Austrian consulates, as well as the Goethe-Institute, serve as honorary judges, highlighting the event’s strong ties to international and local communities.

German High School Day remains a key part of the department’s outreach efforts, connecting students to UIC and demonstrating how language study can open academic, professional, and global opportunities.

— Susanne Rott, Germanic Studies