Stay healthy this season: COVID-19 and flu prevention

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

In Illinois, data show that influenza and COVID-19 often peak in December and February. With the Thanksgiving holiday (and finals) ahead, we want to remind everyone of the continued importance of protecting yourself and others from these viruses. Both can spread quickly in campus settings, but by taking some precautions and vaccination, we can reduce illness and disruptions to learning, work and daily life.

COVID-19 and influenza are viruses that can spread through:

Direct contact (e.g., hugging or kissing) with someone who has the virus(es)

Contact with surfaces where the virus may be (e.g., countertops, door handles)

Contact with droplets when someone infected with one (or both) of the viruses coughs or sneezes

Shared spaces, especially crowded ones

As we move through the season, we would like to share some general reminders on good practices to keep yourself and others healthy:

Wash your hands often, especially after being in public spaces (e.g., CTA, shopping malls, libraries).

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue.

Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, especially if you are at higher risk for severe disease.

Stay up to date on recommended COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

If you are sick, be sure to get tested. Remember, there are treatments that can help reduce the duration of symptoms if you are diagnosed early.

Avoid coming to campus if you are sick. If you have a fever, you should stay home until you’re fever-free.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza are the best ways to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death. It’s best to get vaccinated before respiratory illnesses peak in December, but doing so later in the season can still provide protection.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends that all residents six months and older get the flu vaccine annually. To get a flu vaccine, visit your doctor’s office, a pharmacy or a Chicago Public Health department immunization clinic. The annual flu shot is covered by most major medical health insurance companies. It takes about two weeks on average to develop immunity after a flu shot, so now is a great time to get one, before the holiday season.

In Illinois, the health department’s standing order allows pharmacies and other clinical settings to administer the COVID-19 vaccine without requiring a separate doctor’s order. This means that if you are an adult (age 18 and older), you are eligible for the vaccine this season. Furthermore, under a state executive order, most plans (e.g., Medicare, Medicaid, ACA marketplace plans and private insurance) will continue to cover the COVID-19 vaccine. For people who do not have insurance, the health department offers the Vaccine Locator Dashboard, which has information on where to find publicly funded vaccines.

If you have CampusCare, the annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines are covered at in-network providers such as the Family Medicine Center at University Village. For general questions about COVID-19 or influenza or support in finding a vaccine, please email phinitiatives@uic.edu.

Thank you for your continued care and cooperation in keeping our community healthy.

Sincerely,

UIC Student Health and Wellbeing

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu