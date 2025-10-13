Staying informed and supported during uncertain times

Dear UIC community,

We recognize that the increased external law enforcement, including immigration enforcement, across Chicago may create uncertainty and concern.

As an urban institution, our campus is bordered by public streets where external law enforcement agencies may operate independently of university oversight. While such activity may not be directly related to UIC, we know that its visibility near campus can cause distress and worry among our students, faculty and staff.

Please know that UIC remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our campus community. We will continue to share relevant information as it becomes available through the UIC Updates on the Key Issues webpage.

To date, there has not been any confirmed presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on campus. We have a clear protocol: If you see external law enforcement on campus, call UIC Police at 312-996-2830.

We recommend that UIC students, faculty and staff:

Carry your UIC i-card and identification at all times.

Avoid unnecessary risks, especially near large gatherings or protests.

Keep vehicle licenses, tags and registration current.

If you feel unsafe, contact UIC Police or use the UIC Safe app.

If engaging with external law enforcement:

Be prepared to present your UIC i-card and identification at all times.

Stay calm and respectful if approached; cooperate with instructions but know your rights.

If the whereabouts of an individual or access to a campus building is requested, refer them to UIC Police. Call 312-996-2830 to report the presence of external law enforcement on campus. Do not accept any documents presented; direct them to UIC Police.

International students and faculty who experience an immigration-related emergency should contact the Office of International Services at 312-996-3121, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 312-415-0334 after hours.

We appreciate your care for one another during this time and encourage anyone who feels impacted by these events to reach out for support through UIC’s student health and wellness and Employee Assistance Programs. Please also become familiar with the campus safety resources and tools available to support you.

Together, we can support each other and strengthen our UIC community.

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

ovcas@uic.edu