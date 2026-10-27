Cultural center showcases legacy of Filipino nurses

A new exhibit at UIC’s Asian American Resource and Cultural Center highlights the stories of Filipino nurses and their contributions to the field of nursing. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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About 1 in 20 registered nurses in the United States is of Filipino descent, a representation of the significance of Filipino culture in the U.S. healthcare infrastructure.

In October, Filipino American History Month, an exhibit at UIC’s Asian American Resource and Cultural Center highlights the stories of Filipino nurses and their contributions to the field of nursing. Titled “Unheard Voices of Care: Filipino Nurses in America,” the traveling exhibit will be on display from Oct. 14-Dec. 4.

Located at 723. W Maxwell St., the center offers social, cultural and educational programs to the community and supports Asian Americans at UIC. One of seven Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change, its goals are to implement social justice frameworks and build a strong sense of identity and belonging. The center was established in April 2005.

“Our focus is very heavy on social justice and culture,” said Mark Martell, executive director of the center. “We look at either historical or contemporary issues impacting Asian Americans, do programming and engagement and provide students with the necessary knowledge they may not get in the classroom.”

Mark Martell (left) and Angel Abcede at the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Within that framework, “Unheard Voices” showcases the story of Filipinos, mostly young women, who immigrated to the U.S. to start a new life while facing the challenges that came with their move.

Many brought items, tangible and intangible, that served as reminders of their lives back home. In the exhibit, there are nursing scrubs, photographs and an oil lamp reminiscent of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Another artifact is the balikbayan, a large care package shipped by Filipinos living abroad to their families in the Philippines. These boxes carried comfort, gifts and essentials from abroad to loved ones back home.

The exhibit took root in 2025 when creator and co-coordinator Angel Abcede displayed his book, “House of Nurses: An American Story,” alongside a cap and nursing uniform in “The Halo Halo Project,” an art exhibit at Chicago’s Harold Washington Library Center.

“I wrote about my mom and aunties because they were all Filipino nurses. It was common in my family, almost a stereotype for Filipino women to come over as nurses,” he said. The trend began when the U.S. received the Philippines, Guam and Puerto Rico after the Spanish-American War in 1898, he added.

Merle Salazar, a retired nurse and board member of the Filipino American Historical Society of Chicago, noticed the items at the Harold Washington Library and was inspired to talk to Abcede about creating a larger exhibit. Together, they gathered more artifacts and created an impactful showcase of Filipino nurses and their contributions.

Artifacts on display at the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center (Jenny Fontaine/UIC) The traveling exhibit will be on display through Dec. 14. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

After immigrating from the Philippines, Salazar worked in the U.S. as a nurse on nights and weekends. The U.S.-born nurses she saw worked more flexible and less physically demanding shifts, she said.

“Being Catholic, my mom gave me some novenas and a rosary to signify my faith, and a blanket that would give me comfort away from home,” she said. “You face a lot of challenges and don’t have much support, but you have to prove to yourself that, ‘I can do this. I can survive this.’”

Salazar wants to continue shining light on this history.

“UIC has a large population of Asian Americans and young students,” Salazar said. “It is important for our exhibit to educate them about what we’ve been through, and for them to be influential voices in the nursing community.”

To learn more about the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center or any of the other Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change at UIC, visit the Office for Engagement website.

— By Sumayya Siddiqui