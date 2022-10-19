You’re Invited



Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes invites you to a Student Affairs Q&A. University leadership will host a Q&A session about the realignment of Student Affairs and Academic Affairs to support UIC’s student success mission.

When

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 11 a.m. to noon.

Where

The hybrid event will take place in person at Student Center East, Illinois Room, 750 S. Halsted St., and via live webinar.

RSVP

Please RSVP and submit questions online in advance.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed caption. For any other accommodation needs, please email Tiffany Gonzales, tiffanyg@uic.edu.

The Student Affairs Q&A has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.