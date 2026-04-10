Student-built, student-powered: Inside the Math and Science Learning Center

UIC student workers in the lobby of the Math and Science Learning Center. The center helps students connect and collaborate. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences)

At the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the Math and Science Learning Center provides centralized support for students enrolled in math and science courses. And what makes it distinctive is that it’s led by students.

The center was formed by combining two previously separate learning spaces into a single STEM support location. Integrating math and science resources expanded access and strengthened collaboration across disciplines.

The center records more than 20,000 i-card swipe entries each academic year, in addition to online engagement. Students use the space to study independently, attend review sessions, meet with peer leaders and participate in group work. Faculty members and teaching assistants also hold drop-in office hours in the center, allowing students to meet instructors in a familiar setting outside the classroom.

“The only way this place exists in its current form is because students continue to show up and invest in it,” said Danielle Liubicich, the center’s director. “They built this community, and they drive its success.”

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of the Math and Science Learning Center is its student-led model. Each semester, more than 120 student employees staff the front desk, manage daily operations and contribute to policies and procedures. They are not only users of the space; they help shape it.

“If they help us build it, then it’s more likely other students will be comfortable with it,” Liubicich said.

Many student employees first visit the center seeking academic support and later return in leadership roles. Liubicich said the cycle of participation strengthens the center’s impact.

“This model of collaborative engagement makes STEM feel more connected to students’ everyday lives,” she said.

She added that the center’s work reflects a broader institutional commitment.

“Campus is very committed to student support, and we’re very grateful for that,” she said.

As the Math and Science Learning Center continues to grow, its focus remains consistent: to provide accessible academic support while maintaining a space shaped by the students it serves.

— Jonathan Cecero, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences