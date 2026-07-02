Student parking assignments for academic year 2026-27

Dear students,

You will be able to apply for a parking assignment for the 2026-27 academic year beginning July 13. All applications must be submitted online. After processing, access to parking lots will begin Monday, Aug. 10.

Please note: If you purchase a parking assignment in the fall, you will be automatically billed for the spring semester in January 2027.

Parking assignment costs

Standard: 24-hour access — $432

Evening: 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday to Friday access and 24-hour weekend access — $290

Visit the Parking Services website for additional rate information.

Due to the busy processing period, it can take up to 10 business days to receive confirmation of your assignment. After your application is processed, you will receive an email with instructions for picking up your parking hangtag. If you do not pick up your hangtag, you will be responsible for providing payment for citations received for not having it displayed while parked on campus.

Value card parking validations

If you need to park on campus occasionally, you can purchase value card barcode validations at a campus parking office. Each validation costs $9, which is discounted from the maximum daily rate of $15. Value card validations can be used at any available visitor parking lot.

Cancelling your parking assignment

It is your responsibility to return the hangtag to cancel your parking assignment, even if you withdraw or graduate from the university. Failure to cancel your assignment will result in your student account being billed for the spring semester.

If you have questions or need additional information, please email parking@uic.edu.

Parking Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu