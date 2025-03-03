Student Recreational Facility construction

Dear students, faculty and staff,

During a recent building facade inspection, some of the metal panels that make up the exterior facade of the Student Recreation Facility were observed to be loose. In response, a team of architects and engineers revisited the building to reinspect the exterior.

When loose panels were observed, a contractor was hired to safely remove, repair and reinstall the affected panels. A protective canopy is being constructed at the base of the facility as a precautionary measure while the team of architects and engineers develop a permanent repair option.

Construction of the canopy began Feb. 28, and it will remain in place for the foreseeable future. We will keep the campus community informed about the repair plan and construction schedule once it has been finalized.

If you have questions or need more information about this work, please email Peter Drezik.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu