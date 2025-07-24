Students: Become UIC’s next Sparky
Think you’ve got the energy to bring Sparky to life? UIC Athletics is hiring students to serve as Sparky, UIC’s official mascot, for on-campus, athletics and community events. This paid role is perfect for outgoing, energetic students who want to spread school spirit and represent UIC in a fun and visible way. You’ll perform at events, engage with fans and be a key part of creating an unforgettable game day atmosphere.
Apply via Handshake (Job #10069133) or reach out to Phil Bergman at pbergman@uic.edu with questions.
