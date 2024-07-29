Students get taste of Paris and Summer Olympics 

Nearly three dozen UIC students are in Paris to see the Olympics during the two-week Sports and Society in Paris program.

Among the thousands of athletes and fans converging on Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics will be nearly three dozen University of Illinois Chicago students, there to see the City of Light and the centuries-old games as part of a two-week study abroad program.

The students and their faculty advisors in the Sports and Society in Paris program arrived July 22 and will be in France until Aug. 5. In that time, there will be seminars, research, visits to Olympic events and other coursework.

Listen to story summary

The aim is to give the students — who are studying nutrition, kinesiology and other health and sports fields — a view of the multifaceted nature of the sports industry, said Annmarie Chizewski, assistant director of experiential learning in the department of kinesiology and nutrition in the College of Applied Health Sciences.

In Paris, students will see the work of sports medicine professionals, event organizers, media and policymakers, giving them an idea of the many careers available in kinesiology, Chizewski said. The trip is also a chance for them to see the principles they have studied in action on a global stage, she said.

“They’ll witness firsthand how different countries approach athletics, how athletes from various backgrounds interact and how a major sporting event impacts a city and its people,” said Chizewski, who is accompanying the students.

“Being at an Olympic venue, witnessing the convergence of global cultures and the pinnacle of athletic achievement is an unparalleled educational opportunity,” she said.

The program is hosted by the UIC Study Abroad Office and sponsored by the College of Applied Health Sciences. Students will receive credit from the kinesiology department.

Alyssa Squeo, a junior majoring in nutrition, said from Paris that she couldn’t believe she was in the iconic city as a historic event unfolded. The opportunity allowed her to network with other students, she said, potentially opening doors for her professionally.

“I chose to participate because I’m pursuing a career as a sports dietitian, and this is an invaluable opportunity to make lasting connections in the fitness world,” Squeo said. “The chance to explore this beautiful city while witnessing the Olympics is a pinch-me moment.”

UIC students visit the Palace of Versailles. UIC students take in the Summer Olympics in Paris. Signs of the Summer Olympics are everywhere in Paris.

The program is also designed to introduce students to issues and controversies surrounding sports in society, said Kyle Rausch, executive director of the Study Abroad Office at UIC.

Rausch said the students will examine race, economics, ethnicity and politics in relation to the Olympic games. He pointed out that in many cities that have played host, people have been displaced when Olympic venues have been built, and that also affects a city’s health care infrastructure.

“The group is going to be tackling some of the larger questions that are as exciting as the games,” said Rausch, also in Paris with the students. “It’s not just that they’re going to go and have the incredible experience to see some of the events and interact with the athletes; it’s more about looking at how society is impacted by this.”

Gabby Richards, a junior majoring in kinesiology, is a member of the UIC Flames swimming and diving team and is experiencing it from an athlete’s point of view.

“Studying abroad in Paris during the Olympics has been an incredible experience, especially as a student-athlete myself,” Richards said from Paris. “The city is buzzing with energy and excitement, and I’ve had the chance to meet people from all over the world. It’s a cool opportunity to combine my studies with the vibrant atmosphere of the games. And I love being immersed in a new culture.”

For Zaven Dadekian, a sophomore majoring in psychology, Paris has been a cultural and culinary learning experience.

“Paris is Paris! It still doesn’t feel real that I’m actually here,” Dadekian said from Paris. “The food has been amazing so far, especially the mousse. After staying here for two days, I have already learned more French than I could in a week. The atmosphere is vibrant with the Olympics, and Parisians are extremely nice and welcoming.”

UIC students participate in a two-week study abroad program, Sports and Society in Paris. UIC students Daniela Marroquin Ruiz, from left, Alyssa Squeo, Oluwatobi Oni and Ria Bonjocparticipate participated in the two-week Sports and Society in Paris program. UIC students take in Paris attractions.