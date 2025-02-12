Students: Please take the Sexual Misconduct Campus Climate Survey

Dear students,

As part of our ongoing commitment to fostering a caring community, we are launching UIC’s annual Sexual Misconduct Campus Climate Survey on Feb. 18. Preventing and addressing sexual misconduct at UIC is essential to an environment where our students can learn and prosper. This survey is an important step in creating that environment.

Survey topics include relationships, sexual experiences, experiences with dating violence, and perceptions about safety at our university during the last 12 months.

While the survey is required by state law, participation is voluntary, and you are not required to participate. However, we will greatly benefit from your input. All information provided in the questionnaire will remain anonymous.

Additional information can be found on the survey website. Thank you for your commitment to helping UIC become a stronger institution.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Anna Pasillas-Santoyo

apasil1@uic.edu