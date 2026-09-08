Students share their passions and interests at fall Involvement Fair

The student Involvement Fair took place Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Credit: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Listen to story summary

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, over 200 student organizations, community service partners and campus departments hosted information tables at University Hall Lawn for the biannual Involvement Fair. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thousands of students thronged the fair to learn more about the various clubs at UIC.

As a board member for Tadabbur and Talks, a faith-based student organization that fosters a spiritual and educational community for Muslim students, I assisted with tabling and engaging with students. My role as co-social media chair provided me with a diverse skillset of designing, collaborating and promoting the club through social media. In the process, I appreciated the willingness of new students to get connected and build their sense of belonging within the Muslim community while benefitting from and engaging in discussions of the Quran. Many stopped by to learn more about the mission of Tadabbur, spin the wheel and win candy or other prizes.

Other clubs also attended the fair to create a meaningful community among students.

Credit: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

“By joining a club, you have your own little community with shared interests, and I think that’s really beneficial to people,” said Shrinidhi Tanthullu, treasurer of the Self-Care Lab at UIC, a new club that strives to promote self-care and teach the science behind its importance. She encourages students to get involved outside of classes.

For many, being part of a community also leads to new experiences and opportunities for growth. John Baronello, program director of UIC Radio, built a close-knit circle of friends and learned a substantial amount of knowledge from DJs, bloggers and podcasters.

“You might find a brand new interest just interacting with the people at UIC Radio,” he said.

For more information on how to join student organizations and attend UIC events, visit UIC Connection.

— Sumayya Siddiqui