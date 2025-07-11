Students: Share your travel preferences in transportation survey

UIC students: Share your travel preferences to help state officials explore the possibilities for new transportation options in Illinois.

The transportation survey, which will take about 10 minutes to complete, will ask questions about your travel habits and preferences. The survey is designed to be completed on a tablet, laptop or desktop computer; it is not designed for a smartphone.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is leading the study to determine the necessity and feasibility of a statewide high-speed railway network for Illinois, as well as additional train and bus services. The study was developed in response to the establishment of the High-Speed Rail Commission by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2021.