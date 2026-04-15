Students volunteer across Chicago for Day of Service

UIC students and staff volunteered at the Greater Chicago Food Depository for the 2026 Day of Service. (Photo: Hilary Domke)

Each April, students, faculty and staff across the university come together for a shared purpose: giving back to the city they call home.

During the annual UIC Day of Service, members of the campus community volunteer at organizations across Chicagoland, strengthening neighborhoods and supporting local families through hands-on service.

Organized by UIC’s Student Leadership and Civic Engagement, the Day of Service is the university’s largest annual volunteer event. This year, participants spent the day contributing their time and energy at partner sites throughout the city.

At the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Chicago’s Southwest Side, volunteers repacked and sorted shipments of produce, bread and dry goods into smaller quantities to distribute to families in need. The work helps ensure essential food reaches communities facing food insecurity across the region.

Another group of volunteers traveled to Share Our Spare, where they sorted and packaged donated children’s essentials and helped assemble diaper orders. Their efforts supported families by providing critical items such as clothing, diapers and other necessities for young children.

At UCAN on the West Side, participants helped organize the library at UCAN Academy, creating a more accessible and welcoming space for students.

At each location, volunteers contributed to a shared mission: strengthening communities and supporting organizations that serve Chicago residents every day.

The UIC Day of Service continues to grow each year, bringing together the university community in a collective effort to make a tangible impact across the city.

Click through the gallery below to see photos of UIC students, faculty and staff in action during this year’s Day of Service.

— Parrama Chouhan, Student Leadership and Civic Engagement