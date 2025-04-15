Summer 2025 U-PASS+ Program

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.

The current opt-in or opt-out status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.

For summer 2025, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.

Summer U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from May 14–Aug. 13; dates for College of Medicine students are April 30–Aug. 13.

Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in on the U-PASS webpage.

This benefit is only available to full-time summer session students (six or more credit hours for undergraduate/professional students, five or more credit hours for graduate students, including School of Public Health students).

The deadline to opt in for the summer 2025 U-PASS is 11:59 p.m. June 30.

The deadline to opt out for the summer 2025 U-PASS is 11:59 p.m. June 11.

After June 11, the opt-in status cannot change to opt out for the duration of the summer session.

Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Summer 2025 U-PASS (CTA) is $125 for most students; College of Medicine students pay $130. Summer 2025 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $275 for most students; College of Medicine students pay $289.



We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm at U-PASS webpage. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should be sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu