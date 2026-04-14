Summer 2026 U-PASS Program

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit go.uic.edu/UPASSplus.

The current opt status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.

For summer 2026, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.

Summer U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from May 13–Aug. 12 (dates for the College of Medicine are April 29–Aug. 19, and College of Dentistry are May 6–Aug. 19).

Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in at uic.edu/summer_upass.

This benefit is only available to full-time summer session students (at least six credit hours for undergraduate/professional, at least five credit hours for graduate students, including School of Public Health).

This benefit is only available to full-time summer session students (at least six credit hours for undergraduate/professional, at least five credit hours for graduate students, including School of Public Health). The deadline to opt in for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 29 at 11:59 p.m.

The deadline to opt out for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 10 at 11:59 p.m.

After June 10, the status cannot change to opt out for the duration of the summer session

Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Summer 2026 U-PASS (CTA) is $125 for most students (College of Medicine is $130) Summer 2026 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $300 for most students (College of Medicine is $330)



We encourage all students to review their current status at go.uic.edu/summer_upass. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should be sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Sharron M. Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu