Summer 2026 U-PASS Program
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,
UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.
For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit go.uic.edu/UPASSplus.
The current opt status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.
- For summer 2026, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.
- Summer U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from May 13–Aug. 12 (dates for the College of Medicine are April 29–Aug. 19, and College of Dentistry are May 6–Aug. 19).
- Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in at uic.edu/summer_upass.
This benefit is only available to full-time summer session students (at least six credit hours for undergraduate/professional, at least five credit hours for graduate students, including School of Public Health).
- The deadline to opt in for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 29 at 11:59 p.m.
- The deadline to opt out for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 10 at 11:59 p.m.
- After June 10, the status cannot change to opt out for the duration of the summer session
- Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
- Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
- Fees:
- Summer 2026 U-PASS (CTA) is $125 for most students (College of Medicine is $130)
- Summer 2026 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $300 for most students (College of Medicine is $330)
We encourage all students to review their current status at go.uic.edu/summer_upass. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should be sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.
Sincerely,
Sharron M. Evans, JD
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
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