Summer 2026 U-PASS Program

April 14, 2026

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the South Shore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit go.uic.edu/UPASSplus.

The current opt status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.

  • For summer 2026, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.
  • Summer U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from May 13–Aug. 12 (dates for the College of Medicine are April 29–Aug. 19, and College of Dentistry are May 6–Aug. 19).
  • Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in at uic.edu/summer_upass.
    This benefit is only available to full-time summer session students (at least six credit hours for undergraduate/professional, at least five credit hours for graduate students, including School of Public Health).
  • The deadline to opt in for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 29 at 11:59 p.m.
  • The deadline to opt out for summer 2026 U-PASS is June 10 at 11:59 p.m.
  • After June 10, the status cannot change to opt out for the duration of the summer session
  • Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
  • Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
  • Fees:
    • Summer 2026 U-PASS (CTA) is $125 for most students (College of Medicine is $130)
    • Summer 2026 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $300 for most students (College of Medicine is $330)

We encourage all students to review their current status at go.uic.edu/summer_upass. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should be sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Sharron M. Evans, JD
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu

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