Summer orientations welcome newest Flames to campus

This fall, there will be thousands of new Flames — first-year and transfer students who will make memories, make strides and start their college education to become teachers, engineers, nurses, urban planners, lawyers, social workers and more.

To introduce them to the place where they’ll spend the next several years, UIC New Student & Family Programs hosts one-day orientations for students to get their ID cards, find their way around campus, explore campus resources, learn about campus housing and commuter student resources and meet other new students. There are separate sessions for parents and other student supporters, too, about how to stay connected with their student and help them during their transition to college.

With 6,521 students registered so far for orientations this summer, UIC New Student & Family Programs will host a total of 25 sessions so each new student can get the information and introduction they need.

The orientations, which started on June 10, will wrap up on Aug. 22, just before classes begin.

See photos below from the June 18 orientation, where students met Sparky, learned about student organizations and campus resources, walked through campus with orientation leaders and more.