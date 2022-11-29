Support for students, faculty and staff

The UIC Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ People and the Gender and Sexuality Center are shocked and saddened by the recent mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. We wholeheartedly condemn the violence, hatred and bigotry that led to the deaths of five individuals.

Each time a tragedy like this occurs, it carries a heavy emotional and physical toll on our community. Your well-being is our primary concern.

UIC reinforces its commitment to greater inclusion with the following support resources for students, faculty and staff:

At UIC, we believe in the value of diversity and inclusion, and we are proud to be one of the nation’s top 40 “Best of the Best” LGBTQ+ Friendly Colleges and Universities. We must collectively work to live the values of our university — to be inclusive, to treat each other with dignity and respect, and to provide a safe and supportive environment for each other.