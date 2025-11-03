Support for transition to Canvas

Dear colleagues,

I write today to provide a brief reminder regarding the two concurrent ongoing initiatives being led by our Technology Solutions team which require faculty engagement. They are 1) the learning management system transition from Blackboard to Canvas and 2) the ADA Title II digital accessibility project.

I am deeply appreciative for your continued collaboration on both of these initiatives. This collaboration is essential for their success.

With the transition to Canvas well underway, I encourage you to continue to take an active role in this important shift in our learning management system which will enhance our teaching and learning environment across campus.

Below are some suggestions for you to consider regarding how to learn more about, and most effectively engage with, this work. Please note additional information is available on the learning management system transition website.

Join a workshop: Learning Technology Solutions is offering a variety of workshops designed to support you throughout the transition. These sessions provide hands-on guidance and best practices to help you maximize the benefits of Canvas. A complete schedule of workshops, and other events hosted by Learning Technology Solutions, can be found on the LTS Events webpage.

Attend a town hall: These sessions will provide key updates, timelines and support resources to help you prepare for the change. This is your opportunity to ask questions, share feedback and hear directly from the transition team. Register for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 Register for noon Friday, Nov. 14

These sessions will provide key updates, timelines and support resources to help you prepare for the change. This is your opportunity to ask questions, share feedback and hear directly from the transition team. Collaborate with support teams: Once contacted, you can work directly with your college Instructional Designer or the Learning Technology Solutions’ Learning Design Team. Together, you will receive personalized support to restructure your courses and ensure they meet accessibility standards.

In addition, as part of our learning management system transition and Title II digital content remediation efforts, I encourage you to take advantage of YuJa Panorama — a powerful tool that helps identify and remediate inaccessible content in Canvas. With Panorama, you can improve accessibility scores without the need to manually download and re-upload files.

Please remember, your participation is vital to creating an inclusive and effective learning experience for all students.

Should you have any questions or comments about the ADA Title II initiative, please contact the Digital Accessibility Team at accessibility@uic.edu.

Should you have any questions or comments about the learning management system Canvas transition, please contact Learning and Technology Solutions at lts@uic.edu.

Thank you for your continued commitment to innovation and excellence in teaching.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu