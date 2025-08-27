Support UIC students with free Kaplan test and career prep courses

Dear UIC faculty and staff,

Since last spring, UIC has been partnering with Kaplan to offer “Prepare for Illinois’ Future Powered by Kaplan’s All Access License,” a program that provides free access to Kaplan’s industry-leading resources. The program has already saved Illinois students over $12,000,000 on critical test prep and career readiness resources. Students can utilize these services to prepare for over 40 different graduate admissions, licensure and credentialing exams and take skills development courses – all at no cost.

Join Kaplan orientation sessions to learn how to support UIC students with free Kaplan test and career prep resources. The next session is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9. Registration is required.

Students can visit the Kaplan webpage for Illinois students for a complete list of available courses, registration details, FAQs and guidance on utilizing these resources based on their goals.

Registration is available to UIC students for free Kaplan test and career prep courses through Feb. 28, 2026.

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of Testing Services

testing@uic.edu