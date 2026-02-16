Take the Administrative Quality Satisfaction Survey

Dear Flames,

You have the power to help UIC improve its administrative services. Beginning Feb. 16, UIC students, faculty and staff will be invited to participate in the Administrative Quality Satisfaction Survey to share their experiences with administrative services.

The top goal of this survey is to assess and improve satisfaction with administrative services — Communications, Facilities, IT, Student Services and more — at both the campus and unit levels.

Your feedback is important. Over the last several years, we’ve heard helpful anecdotes about administrative processes, and this survey will allow us to take a more data-driven approach as we work to strengthen the systems that support our academic, research and student-focused missions. While findings will inform our long-term efforts, budget and personnel decisions are not the focus of this survey.

So, what can you do? You will receive your individual survey link in an email, and our third-party process partner will ensure confidentiality. Preliminary results will then be shared with administrative leaders in the spring.

While the survey is brief, supervisors are encouraged to allow all employees the time to complete it during work hours. Your participation and your voice are essential to helping us improve experiences for the entire UIC community.

Thank you for your continued dedication to moving UIC forward.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

For more information, please contact:

Office of Institutional Research

oir-inquiry@uic.edu