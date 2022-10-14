Taylor Street closure – Sunday, Oct. 16

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As part of HVAC upgrades at the hospital, the contractor will deliver a new air handling unit via crane on Taylor Street, resulting in a full street closure. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, and continue until 2 p.m.

Full street closures will be in effect on Taylor Street from just west of Hermitage Avenue to just east of Wood Street. A flag person will be on-site at each end of the closures to direct traffic.

Pedestrian traffic between Hermitage Avenue and Wood Street will be redirected to the south side of Taylor Street.

Please use caution when traveling in this area of campus.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services