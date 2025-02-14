Taylor Street roadwork to resume on west side of campus

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chicago Department of Transportation will begin Phase 2 of its Taylor Street roadwork project next week, weather permitting, and it is expected to continue for several weeks. The work will occur between Hermitage Avenue and Racine Avenue on the west side of campus and will include street resurfacing, bike lane resurfacing and restriping, curb and gutter replacements and ADA sidewalk repairs.

During construction, there may be minor impacts to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Vehicle traffic lanes are expected to stay open but may be restricted to one lane at time. During active work, flaggers will be on-site to direct both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. At times, sidewalks may be closed while work is occurring. Signage will be placed to direct pedestrians to alternate travel paths, and cyclists may choose to use other routes during active work.

While roadwork is ongoing, all road users should use extra caution when traveling in the area. If you have any questions about this project, please email planning@uic.edu.

We appreciate your cooperation and attention as this work takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu