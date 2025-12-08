Teaching Sustainability Initiative applications due Dec. 12

Dear faculty,

The Teaching Sustainability Initiative is accepting applications for the 2026 cohort. The Teaching Sustainability Initiative program offers ongoing instruction and training to incorporate sustainability aspects into new and existing UIC courses. The application deadline is Dec. 12.

Hosted by Planning, Sustainability and Project Management and the Chancellor’s Committee on Sustainability and Energy, the Teaching Sustainability Initiative intentionally expands UIC’s sustainability course offerings to all students. Cohorts are limited to 20 fellows, and faculty from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.

As a reminder, instructors receive financial support for their participation. For a program overview, stipend information and to apply, please visit the Teaching Sustainability Initiative program website.

Since its inception, the program has grown to 90 fellows, and Teaching Sustainability Initiative-incentivized courses have reached several thousand students with innovative sustainability curriculum.

If you have questions or need additional information about the program, please email Heather O’Leary at heather@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Heather O’Leary

heather@uic.edu