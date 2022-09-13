Teaching Sustainability Initiative applications due Dec. 2

Dear colleagues,

The Teaching Sustainability Initiative is open to all UIC faculty, and applications for its 2023 cohort are due Dec. 2.

Currently in its fourth year, the TSI course development program is hosted by the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management and the Chancellor’s Committee on Sustainability and Energy. The program is intended to intentionally expand UIC’s sustainability course offerings to all students. Since its inception, its community has grown to 45 TSI fellows, and TSI-incentivized courses have reached over 3,000 students to deliver an innovative sustainability curriculum. Cohorts are limited to 20 fellows, and faculty from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.

The TSI program begins with a one-day workshop in which faculty from all subject areas will receive an overview on how to adapt and/or create curricula to include sustainability concepts. The workshop explores how sustainability can be meaningfully integrated into UIC classrooms and how faculty can access a network of experienced instructors who can provide assistance and feedback to formulate a dynamic syllabus and curriculum.

Teaching Sustainability Initiative program objectives include:

Defining sustainability for your field.

Identifying a framework for curricula, developing learning outcomes and exploring peer syllabi from prior TSI fellows.

Exploring UIC’s own infrastructure through its Climate Action Implementation Plan strategies.

Faculty or instructors of record will receive financial support for their participation. For a program overview, stipend information and to apply, please visit the program website.

For questions or comments, please email me or Christopher Anderson.

Sincerely,

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

