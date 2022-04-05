Teaching Tidbits: Assessment for Data, Decisions and Learning – Formative Assessments

What are some ways to collect evidence of student learning to inform teaching and instruction? How can you measure student performance to ensure learning objectives are achieved? What are some strategies to develop assessments as learning opportunities? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our Teaching Tidbit series, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview, resources and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

In this interactive online workshop, we will discuss assessment planning through the lens of collecting data, making decisions and developing learning opportunities. We will also discuss how to ensure alignment of assessments to learning goals and objectives. You will leave the workshop with strategies for designing effective and equitable formative and summative assessments.

Tuesday, April 12, noon-1:30 p.m.

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu.

