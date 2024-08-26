Tears, hugs and joy as students move to campus 

Sean Ikerodah (center) is followed his father, Prince, (left) and mother, Glory, (right) as he moves to campus Aug. 23. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Sean Ikerodah was thrilled to be following in his parents’ footsteps and attending the University of Illinois Chicago because of how lovingly his parents, Prince and Glory Ikerodah, spoke about their alma mater over the years.

“They said it was a great campus — very diverse, a great place if you wanted to get into medicine,” said Ikerodah, who is from Mokena. “I’m excited.”

During the first day of campus move-in Aug. 23, Prince Ikerodah, who earned his bachelor’s in criminal justice, and his wife, Glory Ikerodah, who earned her nursing degree at UIC, were on hand to help move their son into his new home at the Academic and Residential Complex. Sean Ikerodah is starting his first year as a biological sciences major.

“I told him he had to go to UIC. I’m overwhelmed,” said Prince Ikerodah, noting that he had already been reliving memories by walking around the campus.

As a child, Sean Ikerodah would go with his dad to pick up his mom from the UIC campus after her graduate nursing classes, Prince Ikerodah said.

Sean Ikerodah is one of 1,360 first-year students who will be living on campus this fall. A record 3,545 students will live on campus in UIC’s eight residence halls for the 2024-25 school year.

To their astonishment, when Sean Ikerodah and his family arrived at the residence hall, they were greeted by UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, who helped them unpack. Miranda greeted the family and warmly embraced them when they shared news of the family’s UIC roots.

Left to right: Chrystal Tillman, Quentin Wilson, Latoya Oliver and Renee Aiken traveled to help get Quentin settled. Paolo Paez (center) gets help from his parents during his move to UIC Aug. 23. Roquel Poscoe Harvey (left) with her daughter, Deiah Harvey, during move-in Aug. 23. Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

“The idea that we have two alums moving in their son to our residence hall to start UIC is just fantastic. It tells me there’s a wonderful and positive permanence we have on students,” Miranda said. “We must have created a community that they looked forward to bringing their son to.”

During the first day of campus move-in, parents, extended family members and friends embraced and fought back tears as they helped UIC’s newest students to move into residence halls, which, for many students, meant their first time living away from home.

For Quentin Wilson and his mother, Latoya Oliver, it meant flying up from their home in Fort Steward, Georgia, and meeting up with Renee Aiken, Quentin’s grandmother, who flew in from North Carolina to make sure the “baby of the family” was settled in.

“He wanted to be far from home,” Oliver said. “He wanted to be up north. I’m nervous about it, but I’ll probably come up here more often. I already told him, twice a day he’s going to get a phone call, at the minimum.”

Wilson said he chose UIC because he wanted to be in Chicago and eventually get into the dentistry program.

“I’m just thinking how far I am from home and how I’m going to get accustomed to campus life,” Wilson said. “I came to Chicago once two years ago, and I fell in love with the city.”

For Gwen Olney of Franklin Park, who was moving in with help from her mother, Lisa Olney, living away from home was nothing new. Olney had lived in the dorms of the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora.

“I’m used to dorm life, so I’m real excited to get back to it,” Gwen Olney said. “At the math and science academy I loved living on campus and how different it was from being at home. It helped me so much with my social skills. So, I’m excited to be surrounded by people all the time.”

As Alessia Luca, a criminology student from Prospect Heights, moved into the residence hall for her second year at UIC, she recalled an important lesson she learned last year.

“Not to procrastinate. I procrastinated a lot my first year,” Luca said.

Jaevon Woods, a computer science major from Bolingbrook, was moving in with help from his mother, Latia Woods, who said the most difficult part of move-in day was knowing that he would be on his own for the first time.

Students and their families take part in move-in day on Aug. 23. Ace Howard Thomas (left) gets help moving in from his father Jeffrey Thomas on Aug. 23. UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda (right) speaks with Sean Ikerodah (left) and his mother, Glory (center). Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

“I think I’m going to cry, but I’m trying to keep the tears back,” Latia Woods said. “It’s something I have to get used to.”

Latia Woods told her son she would call him daily to check in and make sure he was doing well. She said she already shared her advice to remain focused on his studies and not to let too many distractions get in his way.

Jaevon Woods said he was looking forward to making new friends, but said he was a little nervous being away from home for the first time. He said to make the transition easier, he brought his Xbox gaming console.

He said he is going to miss his mother’s food, especially her spaghetti, and will still reach out to her.

“I’ve been around her my whole life,” Jaevon Woods said.

Provost Karen Colley, who also was helping students move in, said she noticed a lot of nervous parents, and she had some words of advice.

“You did a good job raising these kids, and they’ll figure it out. They’ll be OK, and we’ll take care of them, for sure,” Colley said.

Roosevelt and Vanessa Kincade from Glenwood helped support their daughter, Vivi, as she prepared for her big move. Vanessa Kincade was up all night helping her plan her room by making sure the colors matched her comforter and that her daughter’s beloved stuffed animals were stowed away.

“I’m a little nervous for her — she’s my baby girl,” Vanessa Kincade said. “I’m excited and anxious and scared all at the same time. But I’m so excited for her next step in life and I’m looking forward for graduation day.”

Vivi Kincade (left) her father, Roosevelt, (center) and mother, Vanessa Kincade, during move-in. Parents helped their children move in during first day of move-in day Aug. 23. UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda was on hand to help students move in Aug. 23. Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Paolo Paez from Streamwood unloaded his car with his father, Oliver Paez, and made sure to take his “UIC Bound” sign to signal the first step toward his future nursing career.

He said he was happy to meet new people and start a new chapter in his life. By rooming with a friend from high school, he hoped it would make the transition a little easier.

Being less than an hour away from his parents was important for him, too, because he knew he was going to miss one important reminder of home: his mother’s cooking.

“I’m Filipino, so I’m going to be missing Filipino food a lot,” Paolo Paez said. “I’m kind of excited to get to know the people around here and know what living out here is going to be like. I thought it would be nice to be really close to the skyline.”