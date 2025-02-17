The Department of Education’s recent “Dear Colleague” letter

Dear UIC Community,

This past Friday evening, Feb. 14, the Department of Education issued a “Dear Colleague” letter. The communication describes the administration’s intent to interpret the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard as applying beyond undergraduate admissions processes.

We have asked University Counsel to assess the letter and its potential implications for UIC and our sister institutions within the University of Illinois System. On this issue, as with the others that have arisen in the past few weeks, we continue to consult with national organizations and leverage our networks to gain clarity and insights on best ways to move forward. Information, updates and resources regarding this issue and others will be posted on our newly developed Key Issues webpage.

Now and always, we persist in our commitment to our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence. Access and excellence will always remain our most deeply held values even as we work to ensure that our policies and practices align with legal requirements. We are also committed to open and transparent communication, and you can expect to hear from us regularly.

Without question, we are confronting significant challenges. We will be more successful in addressing our challenges if we face them together. Our shared mission remains our greatest strength.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu