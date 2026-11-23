When he was a UIC student in the late 1990s, Dr. Gino Romo spent mornings, afternoons and evenings studying in the Library of the Health Sciences between classes, stacking up to 30 credit hours each semester to reach his dream of becoming a dentist. After classes, he would ride the Pink Line home to Little Village, where he worked part-time spinning house music records on the legendary, now-defunct radio station WCYC and building a local following as DJ Gino “Rockin” Romo.

Today, he is an established practitioner leading a team of dentists across three offices in Chicago and Cicero that serve predominantly Latino communities. On weekends, he continues to deejay and organize freestyle and house music concerts at venues across the city, drawing thousands of fans to his shows.

How these two passions — dentistry and deejaying — came together is a story rooted in Romo’s time at UIC.

Engaged curiosity

For Romo, a career in healthcare felt like fate.

“When I was 3 years old, I lived about eight blocks from UI Health,” he recalls. “I would always hear the ambulances driving by, so I knew I wanted to be a physician at a young age.”

But little did he know then that he would find his way into a different medical field.

Joining youth organizations in Little Village and connecting with people who believed in him opened Romo’s eyes to what was possible. In high school, he attended a youth leadership conference where he learned about various fields in medicine. There a dentist spoke about the rewards of his daily routine; working four days a week without being on call while still performing hands-on procedures.

“That was the first time I thought to myself. That’s not a bad idea,” Romo recalls. “It would still fulfill my need to help the community and be in the medical field.”

Around the same time, the Little Village Boys and Girls Club introduced him to deejaying through workshops and hands-on experience at local quinceañeras and family parties. While 20 students initially signed up for the workshops, only a handful stuck with it. Like his studies and hours at the library at UIC, deejaying took commitment: hauling crates of records and heavy speakers to gigs and mastering the art of mixing different genres. Romo persevered, and his dedication quickly earned him a spot deejaying the Friday show on the youth run radio station WCYC at just 15 years old.

“This was before social media, so what we would do back then was listen to the radio on the weekends, especially Friday nights,” he recalls. “They were playing house music, freestyle music — music you wouldn’t normally hear on the big stations at the time like WBMX or B96. It was this tiny little radio station located on the second floor of the Boys and Girls Club, right in the heart of Little Village. It only had maybe a three-mile radius, but that’s where we all lived, so everybody in the neighborhood listened.”

Mentorship and guidance

During his undergraduate years at UIC, his career trajectory came into sharp focus. Mentors like Oscar Martinez, a counselor in UIC’s Urban Health Program, and Phil Roberts, then assistant dean of the College of Dentistry literally opened doors for him — walking him through classrooms and labs where dental students practiced on training manikins and telling him, “This could be you.”

“When I was first introduced to them, they made me feel like I was destined to become a dentist,” Romo said. “Within the first 10 minutes of meeting me, they said, ‘You are going to be great. Dentistry needs you; your community needs you. You’re going to be amazing.’ When I walked out of that meeting, I thought to myself, I think I’m going to become a dentist.”

During the summer between his sophomore and junior years, Romo began studying for the Dental Admission Test (DAT) and completed an intensive six-week preparatory course through UIC’s Hispanic Center of Excellence. After taking the exam, he brought his scores back to Martinez and Roberts for guidance.

“I said, ‘Look, here are my scores. What does this mean?’” Romo recalled. “They looked at them and said, ‘Oh, this can get you into dental school. How is your GPA?’ I told them, ‘Well, it’s pretty good —almost all A’s, and a B in one class.’ They said, ‘Perfect. Just finish your junior year with A’s and B’s, and you will more than likely get accepted.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

While many of his classmates entered the program with advanced degrees or family ties to the medical field, Romo forged his own path into dentistry at age 20. He knew pursuing a dental degree would take planning and resourcefulness, but he was determined to find a way to make it happen.

When his father asked how he would pay for his education, Romo responded, “Dad, don’t worry about it. I’m going to take out loans. I’m going to get scholarships. I’m going to do whatever it takes. You don’t need to worry about this.”

True to his word, Romo found a way. He took out loans, moved to campus and scaled back his DJ schedule to focus on the heavy demands of dental school.

Four years later, Romo crossed the graduation stage at just 24 years old, with more than 50 friends and family members cheering him on from the crowd.

Romo believes deejaying and practicing dentistry share essential traits: reading a room, communicating clearly with an audience, business administration and building genuine relationships.

“Being able to explain to someone in layman’s terms what they can do to improve their oral health — that’s something I got better at because, when I’m deejaying, that is also a skill,” he said. “I’m able to read a crowd and read people’s personalities.”

Inspiring others

He is grateful for his wife, Sandy, and lists the births of his four children, Alyssa, Nicholas, Evan and Isaac, the proudest milestones in his life. He is also proud to bring the community together for major live events and to serve his patients alongside staff who understand the neighborhoods they call home, he said. He hopes his journey inspires not only the dental students he mentors, but also fellow professionals who share a similar background.

“I always say to youngsters who come from my background to dream big, don’t settle, look for a mentor who does something similar to what you want to do. Talk to somebody; they will tell you exactly what you need to do to get there.”

Today, Romo gives back to his alma mater as a donor to the UIC College of Dentistry, where he has endowed an annual scholarship for Latino students. He’s made an impact as a DJ in Chicago too. His turntables are prominently featured at the Chicago History Museum as part of the “Aquí en Chicago” exhibition.

With many high school student patients, he reinforces an inspiring message.

“Whatever it is that you want to do, don’t let anyone put you down or tell you that you can’t do it —especially because of where you come from,” Romo said. “All you have to do is keep the faith, surround yourself with people who are going to encourage you, and stay away from the negativity.”