Man with a plan: UIC grad has a vision for his Garfield Ridge neighborhood

Danny Villalobos, a 2026 UIC graduate, created a comprehensive plan for his home neighborhood of Garfield Ridge using the training he received at the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and community input. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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As cars speed through Garfield Ridge on Archer Avenue, recent UIC graduate Danny Villalobos knows it can be better.

“That’s why we need to plan,” he says.

He’s referring to a detailed, comprehensive community plan for Garfield Ridge, one of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. The map of ideas for the area’s future — including how to make Archer Avenue a safer, more inviting destination for businesses and consumers — is a passion project for him, in addition to his full-time job as an urban planner.

Villalobos is quick to point out, however, that the plan is not just his vision for the community of about 35,000 on the city’s far southwest side.

“It’s informed by how the people who live and work here, just like me, see the area over the next 25 years or so,” he said. “Residents, community groups and businesses already know what works and what needs to change.

“This plan wouldn’t have become a reality without them — or UIC.”

Building to a career in planning

The training and learning Villalobos got at the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs were essential to the work he’s doing now for Garfield Ridge, he said.

After graduating from Carthage College in Wisconsin, Villalobos returned to Chicago to pursue a master’s degree in urban planning at UIC. The program welcomed his interest in city planning and gave him the tools to turn his passion into a profession.

“Not only did I learn the essential components and business side of planning and development, but I gained confidence,” the 24-year-old said of his graduate school experience. “As soon as I had the know-how and sureness of what I can do, I was off and running.”

His appreciation for the college’s committed faculty, staff and administration is mutual.

“Danny was an absolutely top-notch student,” wrote Joshua Drucker, director of graduate studies at the college and Villalobos’ faculty advisor. In a nomination letter for recognition by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning, Drucker called Villalobos a “thoughtful contributor to class discussions and a generous collaborator.”

Dean Stacey White said Villalobos, who graduated in May, is the type of inspiring, intentional and purpose-driven student the college hopes to attract.

“He applied the knowledge and skills he learned in his master of urban planning and policy courses into a plan that will serve and benefit his community,” White said.

Listening and learning

Before he could address residents’ issues or even suggest changes to his home neighborhood, Villalobos needed experience.

Before graduating, he interned with the Village of Mount Prospect, a northwest suburb of Chicago, and completed a studio course at UIC that introduced him to the fundamentals of long-range planning. A land-use law course further shaped his perspective on the profession, particularly the importance of planning before making zoning decisions.

After graduating from Carthage, Villalobos joined the Vittum Park Civic League, a neighborhood organization serving an area in Garfield Ridge. Steve Fischer, the president of league, met a young and active student in Villalobos at Our Lady of the Snows, a grade school in Vittum Park.

“Danny would pop into meetings when he was home from college,” said Fischer. When Villalobos earned his undergraduate degree, Fischer offered him the vice president role at the league. The two currently lead the group.

The plan, the planner and the planner’s plan

Except for four years at college, Villalobos has spent his whole life in Garfield Ridge. He talks up his community whenever he can, noting how it feels like a small town within the city. The people of Garfield Ridge bemoaned the lack of a true main street, unsafe road conditions and concerns about public safety, he said.

Using responses from a multilingual survey, his 100+ page plan outlines attainable goals. It recommends protecting the character of the area while reviving Archer and Cicero avenues by adding corridor housing and mixed-use buildings, pedestrian-focused streetscape improvements, more tree coverage to match that of Garfield Ridge’s suburban neighbors and employing a land-use map to guide where growth and green space should go.

“Good community planning leads to meaningful community investment, and Danny understands this principle,” said Alderperson Mike Rodriguez of the 22nd Ward, who reviewed the plan. “By listening to residents, businesses and community stakeholders, he developed a thoughtful plan of action rooted in feedback. His vision reflects the priorities of the community and provides a clear path toward sustainable growth, stronger neighborhoods and lasting investment.”

Garfield Ridge 2050 took seven months to complete. The plan remains an important project for Villalobos, even as he begins his professional planning career. His full-time role now is as a planner with the Lake County Department of Planning, Building and Development.

“I’m ready to learn every day and gain more experience,” he said about his role with the third-largest county in Illinois.

Villalobos reviews building permit applications for zoning compliance and provides front-counter zoning assistance. He also conducts land-use research and works on other special planning projects, the same way he did in UIC classrooms.

Villalobos’ long-term goal is to return to the City of Chicago with more experience and continue the same current and long-range planning work he enjoys doing. His own plan is to take the lessons he learned at UIC and the experience he’s gaining to improve communities and make an impact.