Tiana Jackson recognized for academic, athletic success by Missouri Valley Conference
UIC women’s basketball player Tiana Jackson has been recognized with an honorable mention as the Missouri Valley Conference announced its Scholar-Athletes teams Tuesday.
Jackson, a senior from Somerset, New Jersey, will receive a master’s in business management this spring and finished the season with a 4.0 GPA. She started the last 15 games for the Flames, averaging 3.4 points per game. She was second in assists over the season with 59, averaging 21 minutes a game on the court.
The criteria for the scholar-athlete team is that those nominated must carry at least a 3.5 GPA, have played in 75% of games, and have completed one academic year at their institution. Twenty-three MVC student-athletes met the criteria for the scholar-athlete honors in 2023.
The Flames start post-season play Thursday, competing in their first Hoops in the Heartland Tournament in Moline at 8:30 p.m. They will take No. 11 Valparaiso (7-22, 5-15 MVC) in the first round, which will be available to stream on ESPN+.
