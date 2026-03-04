Today is Give a Spark Day

A message from UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda

Video transcript:

Hey Flames,

Today UIC is kicking off Give a Spark Day.

I’m asking you to give a spark today in whatever way feels meaningful to you. Visit go.uic.edu/giveaspark.

Your support will go to work immediately. Your generosity will fund scholarships, advance our groundbreaking research, and support world-class patient care. No gift is too small.

I’m very excited to share that our generous alumna Kay Schwichtenberg has committed $250,000 to support student success at UIC, and she’s challenging all of us to step up and give what we can. I’m deeply grateful to Kay for her leadership and equally grateful to each of you for giving at any level.

What energizes me personally is UIC’s dual mission to advance both access and excellence. It’s our superpower. We prove every day that we can do both at a scale that transforms generations across our state and beyond.

So join Give a Spark. Share your story, post it, tag us, and be sure to use #giveaspark. Let the world know what it means to be a Flame.

Thank you for all you do. Let’s go, Flames!

