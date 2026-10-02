Togetherall: Free mental-health resource for UIC students

As a UIC student, you have free access to Togetherall, an online mental-health and well-being platform available through the UIC Counseling Center.

Whether you’re adjusting to a new semester, managing academic demands, looking for connection or exploring ways to support your well-being, Togetherall provides a supportive online space that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With Togetherall, you can:

Connect anonymously with a supportive community.

Explore self-guided wellness tools and resources.

Access support on your own schedule.

Build healthy coping strategies and resilience.

Engage with resources from anywhere.

Togetherall is free for all UIC students and can be accessed whenever it works best for you.

Ready to get started? Visit go.uic.edu/togetherall to learn more about the platform and find step-by-step instructions for creating your account and signing in with your UIC credentials.

For more information, please contact:

Karly Zucker-Benson

kzucker2@uic.edu