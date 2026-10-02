Togetherall: Free mental-health resource for UIC students
As a UIC student, you have free access to Togetherall, an online mental-health and well-being platform available through the UIC Counseling Center.
Whether you’re adjusting to a new semester, managing academic demands, looking for connection or exploring ways to support your well-being, Togetherall provides a supportive online space that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
With Togetherall, you can:
- Connect anonymously with a supportive community.
- Explore self-guided wellness tools and resources.
- Access support on your own schedule.
- Build healthy coping strategies and resilience.
- Engage with resources from anywhere.
Togetherall is free for all UIC students and can be accessed whenever it works best for you.
Ready to get started? Visit go.uic.edu/togetherall to learn more about the platform and find step-by-step instructions for creating your account and signing in with your UIC credentials.
For more information, please contact:
Karly Zucker-Benson
kzucker2@uic.edu