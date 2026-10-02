Togetherall: Free mental-health resource for UIC students

September 30, 2026

As a UIC student, you have free access to Togetherall, an online mental-health and well-being platform available through the UIC Counseling Center.

Whether you’re adjusting to a new semester, managing academic demands, looking for connection or exploring ways to support your well-being, Togetherall provides a supportive online space that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With Togetherall, you can:

  • Connect anonymously with a supportive community.
  • Explore self-guided wellness tools and resources.
  • Access support on your own schedule.
  • Build healthy coping strategies and resilience.
  • Engage with resources from anywhere.

Togetherall is free for all UIC students and can be accessed whenever it works best for you.

Ready to get started? Visit go.uic.edu/togetherall to learn more about the platform and find step-by-step instructions for creating your account and signing in with your UIC credentials.

For more information, please contact:
Karly Zucker-Benson
kzucker2@uic.edu

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