Tomorrow: Make a gift, make your mark

Dear Faculty and Staff,

I am delighted to announce Give a Spark. As UIC’s first annual giving day, it offers an opportunity for all of us to make a gift in celebration of what makes UIC so extraordinary.

Through March 6, our entire community is coming together to support UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

I am always inspired by the deep dedication of our faculty and staff to support student success, accelerate social mobility, expand the knowledge frontier, and make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.

Join me tomorrow, March 4, to donate to any area of UIC that holds special meaning for you. Your participation matters. It fuels momentum, inspires others, and amplifies the impact we can have on our students, patients, and our city.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to UIC. I am grateful every day for the passion you bring to our classrooms, labs, clinics, and communities across our state.

With gratitude,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu