Tradition draws Flames to celebrate convocation and form UIC’s circle mark 

Thousands gather to form the UIC circle mark. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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Thousands of UIC students, their families, staff, faculty and alums gathered at the Credit Union One Arena on Aug. 26 to be part of an annual tradition at UIC: forming a giant red circle mark that is the university’s symbol.

While a forecast of inclement weather pushed the event from Harrison Field indoors, the throngs of UIC Flames were all smiles as they joined to take part in the third annual circle mark formation and the convocation ceremony, which has long signaled the beginning of a new academic year. A record number of people registered for the event.

Inside Credit Union One Arena, the atmosphere was boisterous, as attendees vied for UIC-branded giveaways at games of cornhole, representatives from UIC colleges and student organizations greeted new students at information tables, and Sparky made the rounds for selfies with students and staff.

Janvi Patel waits in line for convocation. Students prepare to create the UIC circle mark. There were smiles galore during convocation. Students have fun at convocation. Valerie Ramos (left) and Jazmin Urbina, both from Aurora, attend convocation. Two friends take a selfie at convocation.

Photos by Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Janvi Patel, a first-year student from Chicago, made sure she was the first in line to enter the arena and join in the celebration. She was eager to tap into the school spirit, join her fellow new students in convocation games and learn what the university had to offer.

With her first week nearly behind her, she set specific goals for making her first year in college a success.

“Making more friends, meeting new people and hopefully to have good grades,” said Patel, a business student.

Not only are Valerie Ramos and Jazmin Urbina roommates, they also both hail from Aurora, have been good friends since middle school and made a point of becoming UIC Flames together.

The best friends attended the convocation together, joined others to play cornhole, and had their caricatures drawn as upbeat music filled the area and sent students dancing on the arena’s main floor.

After the attendees received red UIC t-shirts and bucket hats, they made their way through the crowded arena concourse down to the main floor to hear university officials welcome a new class of students and watch the ceremonial lighting of the UIC Flames torch. At the appointed time, they were ushered to the center of the arena to fill in a huge stenciled UIC mark and gathered together as an announcer counted down for a giant group photo.

Ramos, a biological sciences student, said the new year means starting a new phase of her life. She’s looking forward to meeting new people and “getting started on my career.” She said her first week has been a success because she’s met new people and had interesting classes.

“It’s been great. I love it here, and I got to decorate my dorm really cute,” said Ramos.

Urbina, a nursing major, said that, along with meeting new friends and enjoying her classes, she was eager to take advantage of UIC’s location and explore the city as much as she can. She said her first week was jam-packed.

“I’ve just been exploring a lot and walking around a lot just seeing the campus and the city,” said Urbina.

Nathan Hillman joins the convocation festivities. Yatziri Miranda (left) and Angel Perez, both from Crystal Lake, attend convocation. Students line up for convocation fun. Students take part in screenprinting during convocation. Sparky joined other UIC Flames in activities. Students gathered to make the UIC circle mark.

Photos by Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Nathan Hillman, an architecture student from the south suburbs, said his goal was to learn more about the clubs on campus and join as many as possible. The first-year student wanted to take part in the convocation to begin his life at UIC.

“This is the first big event that isn’t just for freshmen or an orientation, so I’m excited to see the energy that’s brought here,” said Hillman.

In his first week, he realized how much walking he would have to do to get to all his classes.

“It’s definitely been tiring on some level getting used to all the walking on campus, but I think it’s been really rewarding,” Hillman said.

Yatziri Miranda and her friend Angel Perez, both from Crystal Lake, said that as business students, they wanted to take advantage of UIC’s location.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting new friends and being able to be in the city and being able to take all those opportunities,” said Miranda.

For them, convocation meant new beginnings and getting ready to jump into what UIC has to offer.

“It means being involved in the school, and that’s something I want to do now that I’m at college,” Perez said.