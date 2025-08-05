Traffic alert: Church services at Credit Union 1 Arena Aug. 6-10

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Revival Ministry International will be holding Good News Chicago church services at Credit Union 1 Arena beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 10. Beginning Thursday, there will be two services each day, from 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. On Sunday, services will begin at 3 p.m.

Periods of heavy traffic are expected on Harrison Street and Racine Avenue during this event that may affect entry and exit times at parking lots near the area, including lots 1A and 1B and the Harrison Street Parking Structure.

If you’ll be driving to campus or parking in these lots, you may wish to allow additional time for your commute.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this special event.

