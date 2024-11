Dear students, faculty and staff,

Don Toliver will perform a sold-out concert at Credit Union 1 Arena at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

Heavy traffic is expected in the area between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and drivers should anticipate longer waiting times when entering and exiting nearby parking facilities and navigating surrounding streets.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this special event.

Parking Services