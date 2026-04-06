Traffic-calming project phase three begins April 13

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Phase three of the installation of traffic-calming measures near the hospital will begin on Monday, April 13. This work is expected to take 13 weeks to complete.

In this final phase, a raised intersection will be constructed at Wood and Taylor streets and new traffic signals will be installed.

As this work takes place, Taylor Street will be closed to through traffic between Paulina and Wood streets and Wood Street will be closed to through traffic at Taylor Street.

Valet parking services for the Specialty Care Building will continue on Wood Street south of Taylor Street. Hospital valet services will operate directly in front of the hospital, on Taylor Street.

UIC buses will continue to be rerouted as indicated in the UIC Ride app. Visit the Transportation website to view a complete list of shuttle bus stops.

Project updates will continue to be posted at grenshawgarage.com.

If you are traveling in this area, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work toward completion of this important campus project.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu