UIC’s Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People will observe Transgender Awareness Week Nov. 13-19.

The Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People emphasizes that transgender communities have become targets of extreme discrimination and violence. It’s crucial that individuals educate themselves about the intersectional realities trans people face and understand that our collective equality is interconnected. Acknowledging someone’s correct gender identity contributes to that person’s well-being, by reducing harm and further trauma.

The following events will be happening on campus during Transgender Awareness Week:

Name and Gender Marker Pop-up Clinic

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Gender and Sexuality Center Flex Space, Room 183, Behavioral Sciences Building

Queer Stories: Trans Day of Remembrance

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Addams Hall

Including: Screening of “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson”

The committee and the Gender and Sexuality Center encourage all UIC community members to learn more about transgender communities. We reinforce our commitment to greater inclusion of trans people at UIC with the following resources:

For faculty

Ask your students what they prefer to be called and make a note on your roster.

Review the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Pronoun Usage guide.

Use engaged teaching strategies to foster interaction with students.

For more information, please contact:

Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People

jflamm82@uic.edu