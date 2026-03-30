The Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer People will observe Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. This day serves as a dedicated time to recognize the achievements, resilience and vital contributions of transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive individuals within our university and beyond. From groundbreaking research and artistic expression to leadership in student organizations, the presence of our trans, nonbinary and gender-expansive students, faculty, staff and alums enriches our academic environment and strengthens our collective identity. We will celebrate the immense value the trans community brings to our campus with a Dinner & Conversation event on Tuesday, March 31.

While Transgender Day of Visibility is a day of celebration, it is also a reminder of our ongoing responsibility. We acknowledge that many in the transgender community continue to face significant barriers, discrimination and a lack of safety. We call on UIC administration to remain steadfast in its commitment to building a campus where individuals — regardless of gender identity or expression — can live authentically and pursue their goals without fear.

Transgender visibility has always been a paradox. Increasing visibility is often accompanied by increased violence toward trans people, particularly trans people of color. Our trans community deserves care and support, now more than ever. In the last few years states and the federal government have advanced a record number of bills that attack LGBTQIA+ rights, especially for transgender youth. The ACLU is currently tracking 500 anti-LGBTQ bills in the United States, 21 of them in Illinois. These bills attempt to undermine and weaken nondiscrimination laws by allowing employers, businesses and even hospitals to turn away LGBTQIA+ people. Therefore, we need all UIC administrators, employees and students to make space for trans students, staff and faculty on campus as well as the greater Chicagoland area. Supporting trans folks includes fighting against racism, ableism, xenophobia and misogyny in all their forms.

The Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer People stresses the importance of using a trans person’s correct gender identity, name and pronouns. This is a required minimum way to respect trans people and work toward creating an environment that values inclusion. Not using a trans person’s name or pronouns is another form of disrespect against transgender people. If you encounter someone not using a trans person’s name or pronouns, check in with the trans person, disrupt communication and speak up.

We are committed to working toward dismantling barriers faced by transgender faculty, staff and students. If you are trans and a member of the UIC community, the following resources are available to you:

The Trans Lifeline (877-565-8860) provides crisis and noncrisis peer-support services for people who are transgender, nonbinary and questioning their gender identity.

Thank you,

UIC’s Chancellor Committee for the Status of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer People