Dear students, faculty and staff,

As we previously announced, the University of Illinois System is transitioning from Duo to Microsoft Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) by March 2027 to provide a more secure and streamlined sign-in experience.

Starting next week, UIC students, faculty and staff will begin the transition to Microsoft MFA.

What to expect

Enrollment in the Microsoft MFA registration campaign will occur in alphabetical order, based on your UIC NetID, between Monday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 2. Individuals with NetIDs beginning with “a” will be enrolled first, while those with NetIDs beginning with “z” will be enrolled closer to Dec. 2.

Once you are enrolled, the next time you sign in to a university system that requires multi-factor authentication (such as Outlook or Box), you will be directed to a secure sign-in portal and prompted to register for Microsoft MFA.

What you need to know

Follow the on-screen instructions.

You will be guided through the steps required to complete your registration in Microsoft MFA. This process should take approximately 10 minutes.

Registration must be completed before the end of the campaign.

If you’re not ready to register when prompted, you can select “snooze” to postpone registration to a more convenient time. You will have a limited number of opportunities to defer registration and must complete the process within 70 days of your first prompt.

Register at least two MFA devices.

To ensure you can always access your account even if you lose your phone, register at least two separate MFA devices, such as a synced passkey and the Microsoft Authenticator app.

Continue to use Duo where required.

If you have the Duo Mobile app installed on your phone, do not remove it at this time. Duo will continue to be required for certain university services until the university’s transition to Microsoft MFA is complete in March 2027.

How to prepare

To make your transition to Microsoft MFA as smooth as possible, we recommend taking a few steps before you begin:

Review the short tutorial videos and preparation guidance in How should I prepare for setting up Microsoft MFA?

Visit What do I need to know about Microsoft Multi-factor Authentication (MFA)? to learn more about Microsoft MFA and authentication options such as passkeys.

If you’re ready for an improved sign-in experience, you don’t have to wait. You can set up Microsoft MFA now.

Where to get support

For additional information, including setup instructions, support, transition resources and frequently asked questions, visit the MFA Transition project page.

Thank you for your cooperation and participation as we work to strengthen account security and improve the sign-in experience across UIC.

Regards,

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

Shefali Mookencherry

Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

For more information, please contact:

Shefali Mookencherry

security@uic.edu