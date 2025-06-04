Two updates: international students and budget uncertainty

Dear UIC Campus Community,

We write today with two important updates: on international students and budget uncertainty. All of higher education is experiencing a time of prolonged and profound uncertainty. At UIC, we are not immune from this complexity, but we are determined to approach the current circumstances with clarity, care, and purpose.

International students

Without question, our international students and scholars make UIC a better institution. UIC stands by its commitment to access and excellence, including robust global engagement. A diverse international presence is vital to UIC’s strength in the heart of Chicago. It enriches learning, drives innovation, and equips all students to succeed in a globally connected society.

We are actively assessing recent policy changes related to the issuing of visas and their potential effects on our international community. We are communicating directly with our international students and scholars — current and future — to ensure they have the support and information they need.

The UIC Office of International Services operates a hotline for immigration-related emergencies that occur outside of normal hours of operation (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The office’s after-hours emergency contact number is 312-415-0334 from within the United States and 001-312-415-0334 from abroad. Students may also visit the Office of International Services in their offices (2160 Student Services Building) during normal hours of operation. Learn more by visiting the OIS website.

UIC has two funds available to support students with emergency expenses: the U & I Care Fund and the Graduate College Emergency Fund. Departments and colleges may have additional resources available. We encourage students to take advantage of these resources. If any faculty or staff member encounters students experiencing an emergency — whether directly related to visa issues or otherwise — you are encouraged to direct these students to these resources.

Budget uncertainty

In recent months, $15 million in federal research grants to UIC have been terminated (including $5 million in overhead costs), and the pace of grant awards to the university has slowed significantly. Please be assured that we are contesting the termination of every grant that we can and have been successful in restoring some grants. Among many other changes, ongoing efforts to restrict the recovery of indirect costs, the slowdown in issuance of international student visas, and the restructuring of federal agencies all contribute to the uncertainty we are experiencing.

In addition, the proposed federal budget, whether the House or the President’s version, makes substantial cuts to federal financial aid and funding for research, while also adding new restrictions on Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. While we are grateful for the recent commitments to higher education in the state budget, state resources are unlikely to make up for losses in federal funding.

Each of these developments on its own would be consequential, posing a meaningful financial challenge. Taken together, they are placing a level of financial pressure on the university that we have not seen in some time.

As we shared in the spring, as part of our broader financial planning efforts, all units were asked to model budget reductions of 3%, 5%, and 10%. Given the ongoing fiscal uncertainty, we are now moving forward with a set of actions to proactively strengthen our financial footing:

Implementing a 5% reduction in general spending across chancellor and vice chancellor units. This does not extend to colleges, the hospital, Mile Square, or clinics.

extend to colleges, the hospital, Mile Square, or clinics. Suspending merit increases for administrative leadership (chancellor, vice chancellors, and deans).

Continuing the hiring chill and applying increased scrutiny to large investments.

We will continue to honor our collective bargaining agreements.

Taking these steps will help us to reserve resources for our core missions around student support, research strength, and clinical access.

We recognize the concern and uncertainty that comes with these decisions. Depending on how the federal landscape evolves, we may need to implement additional budgetary actions. We will continue to assess our financial position and adapt as needed. For latest updates and FAQs, visit UIC Key Issues.

Our highest priority remains clear: to support our community with intention, thoughtfulness, and resolve. We remain committed to our core values of access and excellence — these values define us.

Please be kind to yourselves and generous with each other.

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu