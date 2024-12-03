Type 1 diabetes study seeks participants

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing and the Illinois Institute of Technology are conducting a research study to assist in the development of an artificial pancreas through examining the role of stress and physical activity.

The study will take place at the UIC College of Nursing. You may quality for the study if you have type 1 diabetes, use an insulin pump and are between 18 and 60 years old.

Subjects will be reimbursed $480 for participation and travel. For further information about this study, please call 312-996-7906 or email lquinn1@uic.edu in the Department of Biobehavioral Nursing Science, UIC College of Nursing.

Laurie Quinn, lquinn1@uic.edu