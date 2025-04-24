U of I System to host Sustainability Research and Innovation Congress

The Sustainability Research and Innovation Congress is coming to Chicago from June 16-19, and the University of Illinois System is the proud host of this global convening of thought leaders, scientists and innovators tackling our planet’s most urgent challenges.

We’re excited to share a preview of the incredible SRI2025 programming and exclusive registration discounts available to our faculty, staff and students.

Featured speakers include:

Jeff Sachs, economist and president, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist, The Nature Conservancy

Gil Quiniones, president and CEO, ComEd

More world-renowned speakers will be announced soon.

The event will feature bold conversations on climate action, sustainable development, Indigenous knowledge, economic transformation and more. The program also includes multiple excursions, receptions and opportunities to experience Chicago’s cultural and environmental landscape.

Special registration rates for the U of I System:

Faculty and staff, full conference, $600, code: UI_Staff

Faculty and staff, one day, $300, code: UI_Staff1day

Students, full conference, $100, code: UI_Students

Students, one day, $50, code: UI_Student1day

Learn more and register online.