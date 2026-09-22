U.S. News ranks UIC among nation’s top public universities

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The University of Illinois Chicago is ranked among the nation’s top public universities and remains one of the country’s leading institutions for social mobility, according to the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

UIC tied for No. 43 among public national universities and ranked No. 17 nationally and No. 1 in Illinois for social mobility. The social mobility ranking evaluates how effectively institutions enroll and graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, which are awarded to students based on financial need.

In the national universities classification, which features public and private schools offering a full range of undergraduate majors, master’s and doctoral programs and a commitment to producing groundbreaking research, UIC tied for No. 95.

UIC also received a top-10 ranking for its Bachelor of Science in nursing program, tying for 9th nationally and ranking first among Illinois universities in that category.

“These rankings reaffirm UIC’s broad impact as Chicago’s only public research university, combining a world-class education with inclusive access and opportunities that extend across our campus, our city and beyond,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “UIC’s commitment to student success is driving social mobility for our students and preparing them to compete globally and lead meaningful lives.”

Several UIC undergraduate programs were recognized among the nation’s top 100, including engineering, psychology, computer science and economics.

The rankings come as UIC continues to see record enrollment growth. The university enrolled 37,199 students for the fall 2026 semester, the highest enrollment in its history and the second consecutive year of record enrollment.

Enrollment increased for a third straight year, driven in part by a 5.6% increase in undergraduate enrollment. UIC also reported record first-year and transfer student enrollment, strong student retention rates and growing demand for online programs.

The U.S. News rankings add to other recent national recognition for UIC’s value and student outcomes. Last month, Washington Monthly ranked UIC No. 49 among more than 1,500 colleges and universities in its 2026 “Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars” rankings. UIC ranked third among Midwest institutions and first among public universities in the region.