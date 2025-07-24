UI Health achieves Magnet recognition 

UI Health recently achieved Magnet recognition, the most prestigious designation a health care organization can receive for nursing practice and quality patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this credential, UI Health joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just a small, select group of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition.

“This is a historic moment for our organization,” said Dr. Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, chief nursing officer at the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics. “We are a mission-driven organization and the only public academic health center in Chicago. Magnet recognition gives our community the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of care they receive at UI Health.

“Achieving Magnet recognition also reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how UI Health nurses serve our community,” Hughes-Dillard added. “We are committed to providing the best care to our patients, and we are extremely proud to have that validated by the ANCC.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities.

“UI Health has made strategic investments in and created a culture around the many tenets Magnet represents — exceptional patient outcomes, outstanding patient experience and being the best workplace for nurses,” said Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, CEO of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics. “Achieving Magnet recognition is an honor that reaffirms the hard work and dedication of our entire staff and reinforces the core values that guide how we serve our patients every day.”

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, the American Nurses Credentialing Center evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, in addition to processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

“I am so proud of our journey to Magnet designation,” said Osei Omoike, senior director for nursing strategy and analytics and the Magnet program director at UI Health. “As a specialty hospital that strives to ensure our community has access to the highest quality care, regardless of ability to pay, it is amazing that Magnet can recognize us for the mission-driven care we provide.”